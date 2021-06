A semi rollover on I-79 Southbound has caused the West 12th Street ramp along with portions of West 12th Street to temporarily close.

Calls for this rollover came in at around 11:50 a.m.

Emergycare along with Erie Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene.

This is a developing story as we have a team at the scene and State Police are currently investigating.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list