Semi rollover on I-90 near Platea sends one person to the hospital overnight

One person was injured in a semi rollover along the interstate overnight.

Around 2:15 a.m., a semi rollover was reported near mile marker 11 in the westbound lane of I-90, near Platea.

The semi driver apparently lost control before crossing the median and ending up on its side, partially blocking the eastbound lane of the interstate.

According to reports from the scene, a 34-year-old man reportedly suffered a head injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say slippery roads may have caused the accident.

