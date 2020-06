Just before midnight, an accident was reported in the west bound lane of I-90 near mile marker 11 near the Girard exit.

It was reported that a semi was tipped over on to it’s side. Once on the scene first responders found the driver trapped inside but were able to get them out safely.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries. At this time there has been no word on what caused the semi to rollover.