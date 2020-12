Another overnight accident, this one in the trucker parking lot of a local Pilot gas station.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the Pilot on Route 97 near I-90 in Summit Township.

One truck driver was reportedly sleeping in the cab of his truck when another semi slammed into his rig, knocking him out of bed. The second truck driver reported that he skidded on ice.

No injuries were reported.