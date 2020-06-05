Fire crews were called to the 15 mile marker of the west-bound lane of I-90, near Fairview, early Friday morning for reports of a vehicle fire.
The first calls came in just after 1 a.m. and once on scene firefighters found a semi truck with the cab “heavily involved” in flames.
Traffic was slowed while crews worked to put out the fire. And as you can see from the pictures above, the cab is destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
Semi Truck Fire Slows Traffic on I-90 near Fairview
