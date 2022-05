(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A semi truck fire caused a traffic backup on eastbound Interstate 90 Wednesday morning.

The fire began sometime around 11:15 a.m. at the Fairview exit (Route 98).

Multiple fire crews were on the scene attempting to douse the fire. Traffic was at a standstill.

There is no word at this time on the cause or the status of the driver.

