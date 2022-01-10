Semi truck slides off of I-90 near Girard Township

On January 10th, a semi truck traveling along I-90 near Girard Township lost control and slid down an embankment.

The semi came to rest in a narrow strip of woods.

Shortly after the truck slid off the road, Pennsylvania State Police requested the fire department to arrive on scene and inspect the wreck for a possible fire hazard.

Platea Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and inspected the semi finding no obvious hazards.

No injuries were reported from this incident and State Police are currently investigating.

