Senator Bob Casey was in town Wednesday to meet with seniors about the historic new law that will lower health care costs.

President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. This will allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and cap out of pocket costs.

Sen. Casey says too many seniors are draining their savings to pay for their prescription drugs. The only way to do this is by implementing the polices that were passed two weeks ago.

“To cap the out of pocket cost for Medicare Part D beneficiaries at $2,000 per year for prescription medications, and allowing Medicare to finally at long last to finally be able to negotiate for lower prices,” said Sen. Bob Casey, D, Pennsylvania.

Sen. Casey said the next legislation step is to make sure the cap on the cost of insulin covers every American with insurance.