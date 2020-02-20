Sen. Dan Laughlin proposing inmates train as volunteer firefighters

Sen. Dan Laughlin is proposing an interesting way to help state volunteer fire departments deal with short staff.

Sen. Laughlin recently said that he wants to expand firefighting vocational education for inmates. He says this will give them valuable skills that can help them when they return to society.

The training would only be for non-violent offenders and there would be no obligation for fire departments to take on the course graduates. The volunteer fire department in Waterford is one of those that needs all the help they can get.

“This would be a real boost of morale with the fire departments that are in the area that are low on manpower. To have someone come into the fire department and want to volunteer and that they are already previously trained.” said Harry Latta of the Stancliff Hose Company.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary Jon Wetzel announced that he supports Sen. Laughlin’s proposed plan.