Sen. Dan Laughlin to introduce Cocktails-to-Go Legislation

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Friday, Sen. Dan Laughlin announced that he plans to introduce a cocktails-to-go legislation.

His plans are to introduce this legislation to permanently allow bars and restaurants to sell cocktails-to-go. Sen. Laughlin, a prime sponsor of the bill, plans to introduce this with Sen. John Yudichak.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to sell cocktails-to-go by bars and restaurants was temporarily granted to give them a new source of revenue. This was due to the efforts to address the impacts of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID emergency declaration.

According to Sen. Laughlin, the legislation will give restaurants and bars an opportunity to maintain cash flow and expand offerings, aiding them in their recovery.

“We need to continue supporting our businesses in Pennsylvania, giving them additional options to help them recovery and avoid permanent closure. This legislation will do that,” Sen Dan Laughlin (R) Erie

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, 33 states adopted alcohol-to-go programs in the early days of the pandemic. 16 of those states have made their programs permanent, while another 15 have provided extended approval to their programs.