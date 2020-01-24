Sen. Dan Laughlin tours LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

One local politician is co-signing a bill that he says will help the most vulnerable people in our population.

Today, Senator Dan Laughlin toured the LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He says there is an alarming rate of state nursing homes that are getting rid of their mechanical breathing ventilators that Medicaid patients need.

Many facilities cannot afford to keep the matches because of inadequate Medicaid payments. LECOM is one of them.

“For these folks that are in a facility like this, they are some of the most vulnerable people we have in our population,” Laughlin said. “They are people that deserve our care and respect and they deserve to be treated well.”

Laughlin says there is bipartisan support for the bill. They are ready to send the bill to the committee. He hopes for a quick vote so it can go to the house.