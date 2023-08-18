(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — United States Senator John Fetterman is set to make a couple of stops during a trip to Erie this coming Monday to support one of Erie’s state representatives as well as UE Local 506 and 618 workers.

Sen. Fetterman will be in Erie on Aug. 21 to speak at state Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s (D-Erie) annual Senior Fair & Older Living Expo set to take place at Grandview Elementary School, located at 4301 Lancaster Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The expo and fair will feature information on older living from dozens of vendors, details on community services for seniors entertainment and more. Fetterman will also be attending as a special guest to speak about the services his office can provide.

The event is free to attend and no registration registration is required.

“This event is a great way to show our seniors the tremendous local and state resources they have available to them. There’s always something new at the Senior Fair, so even if you’ve attended before, I encourage you to check it out again this year,” said Bizzarro

Later the same day, Sen. Fetterman will also be joining the members of UE Local 506 and 618 for a rally at Napier Park, located at 3500 Main Street, Lawrence Park, starting at noon.