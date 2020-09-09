Senate approves bill to expand broadband access

According to Senator Dan Laughlin, on Tuesday September 8th, the Senate approved legislation that establishes a grant program to extend deployment of broadband services in underserved areas of the state.

The Senate recently approved Senate Bill 835 which would provide funding to improve access to high-speed broadband internet in rural areas that currently do not have access to reliable networks.

Senate Bill 835 would limit funding to entities that have demonstrated the ability to construct and administer internet services and require that they provide 20 percent of the funding for the project.

Access to broadband has become an even more crucial necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadband connection allows people to stay connected with information they would not otherwise have access to.

Broadband connection is also important for people for individuals who tele-work as well as senior citizens, fire and emergency workers and students who are participating in classes remotely.

As of now, SB 835 goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.