Senator resigns following child pornography charges

The Senate Republican Communications Office announced that Mike Folmer, the Lebanon County Legislator who was arrested on charges of child pornography, has resigned.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R-25) and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34) issued the following statement announcing the resignation of Senator Folmer.

“We are sickened and disturbed by the charges brought against Mike Folmer yesterday. We have reviewed the criminal complaint and spoke with Mike Folmer early this morning to insist on his resignation from the Senate. We are in receipt of his letter of resignation and the 48th Senatorial District seat is now vacant.”

