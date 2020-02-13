Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati announces retirement

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati announced his retirement from the Pennsylvania Senate at the end of his term, which is his 5th in office, this according to the official website of Sen. Scarnati.

Scarnati represents the 25th Senatorial District, which includes: Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties and portions of Clearfield County.

“Today I am announcing that I will not be seeking a 6th term as Senator for the 25th Senatorial District. At the end of this year, I will have served the people of the 25th Senatorial District for 20 years. With the support of my Senate colleagues, I have spent the last 14 of those years in the position of President Pro Tempore and served as Pennsylvania’s 31st Lieutenant Governor from 2008 to 2011. I have worked with five Governors and throughout this time I am proud to have been a leading advocate for rural Pennsylvania values.” Sen. Scarnati said in a statement.

Scarnati has been in opposition in efforts to bring a community college to Erie.