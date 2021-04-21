Senate votes to extend program helping schools find substitute teachers

Pennsylvania schools could have some additional opportunities to find qualified substitute teachers under Senate Bill 381, which approved by the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday, according to Senator Dan Laughlin, a supporter of the bill.

A program was created back in 2016 that allowed those training to be teachers to serve as a substitute teacher, provided the individual has valid clearances and at least 60 credit hours.

The program was set to expire on June 30th. The bill passed today would make this program permanent.

As a result, intermediate units and career and technical schools can now ensure that qualified substitutes are available to meet all of the needs of the students.

The bill will now move to the House of Representatives for consideration