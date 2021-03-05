Senate votes to revoke Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Legislation aimed at revoking the temporary emergency powers given to Governor Andrew Cuomo at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year has passed the Senate. It will still need to be voted on by the Assembly and then signed into law.

The legislation:

Revokes the Governor’s authority to issue any new directives.

Authorizes the Governor to extend or modify directives that are currently in effect to respond to the ongoing pandemic, but requires five days’ notice to the Legislature or to local elected officials before that extension or modification goes into effect.

Requires the Governor to respond publicly to any comments they received from the Legislature or from local leaders if a directive is extended.

Requires the Governor to create a searchable database of all executive actions that remain in force to inform lawmakers and the public of the current state of the law.

Allows the Legislature to terminate a state disaster emergency by concurrent resolution.

It will allow executive orders currently being enforced to continue but with more oversight from the legislature.