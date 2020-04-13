Senator Bernie Sanders officially supports former Vice President Joe Biden

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed Joe Biden for President.

These two appeared together Monday on a live stream to make the announcement.

The Vermont Senator spoke to the former Vice President during a live stream on the nations coronavirus response.

“So today I am asking all Americans. I’m asking every Democrat. I’m asking every independent. I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe, and I am just speaking just for myself now, is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” said Sanders.

Sanders said they both have agreed to form task forces to work on policy matters.