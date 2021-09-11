Senator Bob Casey releases statement on anniversary on September 11th

On the 20th Anniversary of September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks, Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement:

“Twenty years ago, our Nation was changed forever when terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington and Pennsylvania. We must never forgot those who died on 9/11, and we continue to support and pray for the families who spent the last two decades without their loved ones. Today I joined President Biden and other national and local leaders in Shanksville to mark this solemn occasion and honor those who showed uncommon valor and courage that day. From the heroes on Flight 93, to the first responders who risked and sacrificed their lives to save others, these acts of valor united our Nation and demonstrated the best of the American spirit. Following one of the darkest days in our Nation’s history, Americans also stepped up to serve their country with selflessness and bravery. Our servicemembers made enormous sacrifices, many with their lives, to keep the United States safe from terrorist attacks. We owe them a debt of gratitude. I will continue to honor all those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, those who ran towards danger to save others and those who continue to protect us from terrorist attacks around the world,” said Senator Casey.

