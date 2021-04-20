Senator Bob Casey releases statement on conviction of Derek Chauvin

Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) issued a statement following the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd:

“This verdict is about accountability, but it is not justice. While Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for the murder of George Floyd, it’s not enough. Countless others have died at hands of police because of a broken system that must be reformed. My thoughts are with George Floyd’s family today. True justice will come when Congress passes the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and other measures to begin to right the wrongs created by systemic racism and injustice.”