Senator Bob Casey releases statement on eve of impeachment verdict in the Senate

U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania has released a statement on the eve of the impeachment verdict in the U.S. Senate.

“Over the course of two weeks, House Managers presented substantial, persuasive evidence that President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress. It is unfortunate so many of my Republican colleagues voted last week to overrule the will of the American people and block additional witnesses and documents that would speak directly to the President’s conduct. America deserved a fair trial and it got a cover-up.

Even without additional witnesses or documents, after carefully reviewing all of the available evidence, I have determined that House Managers have not only met, but exceeded, any reasonable burden of proof standard. As many Republican Senators now admit, the House Managers proved their case. It is clear: President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress’ investigation.

There is no doubt that President Trump withheld military aid and a vital White House meeting from Ukraine, in order to coerce its President into announcing a sham investigation of a political rival and a debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election. It has also been established that he solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election and then further abused his power by covering it up and obstructing Congress’ well-predicated investigation. I will vote guilty on Article I and Article II.”