Senator Bob Casey visits Erie to meet with local democrats

Senator Bob Casey was in Erie on Monday with words of encouragement to the Erie County Democratic Party ahead of November’s election. This coming as the impeachment inquiry engulfs Washington.

Senator Casey emphasizing healthcare as a key factor that will drive people to the polls. He says healthcare is what Democrats need to focus on during this upcoming election.

“Well it’s great to be here because this community, this city, and this county I think are largely emblematic of what can happen in the country,” said Senator Casey.

Senator Casey focusing in on protecting healthcare for all during his speech to his fellow Democrats. “I want to make sure that we take steps to ensure that every single person who has health care keeps it in Erie County,” he added.

As the impeachment inquiry of President Trump that was launched by House Democrats is dominating headlines, Senator Casey shared his thoughts on the matter. “This is a textbook of abuse of power, I don’t think it’s any question about that. You cannot allow this to stand.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party says he’s confident his party will do well in the upcoming elections. “We’re looking forward to heading into 2020 with big wins at our back and in front of us as well,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

During his time in Erie, Senator Casey also took time out to meet with Democratic candidates who are running for local office. Looking forward the presidential elections, Senator Casey says he is strongly backing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.