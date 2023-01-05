(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Jan. 5, U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Cases said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2022.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey said.

The senator plans to have surgery and hopes to make a full recovery.

“I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead,” Casey said.

Casey is a Democrat from Scranton. He was first elected to a U.S. Senate seat in 2006. He was re-elected to a third term in 2018, earning the distinction of being the first Democratic senator to win three terms in Pennsylvania. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2025.