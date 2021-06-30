Senator Casey visits Erie to highlight new hunger plan to help feed children in need

Senator Bob Casey highlighted a new hunger plan at the Emmaus Kid’s Cafe today.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-PA, was in town this morning helping feed children and bringing awareness on the issue of food insecurity in Erie.

Casey was at the Emmaus Kid’s Cafe on East 10th Street Wednesday to highlight his new legislation plan. He says his Five Freedoms for American Children Plan will set up American children to succeed.

The plan includes proposals to enhance automatic certification for school meal programs and expand free meal services to low and moderate income schools.

“Well I think wherever you go in Erie County, or northwestern Pennsylvania, or anywhere in the state, you are going to find segments of the population that are food insecure,” said Senator Bob Casey, D PA.

The kids cafe also provides an after school program, which includes homework assistance and gym activities.