Senator Dan Laughlin announces re-election Saturday afternoon

State Senator Dan Laughlin announced his re-election for state Senator Saturday afternoon.

The announcement was made at the BrewErie Bar. There was a large turnout for his event.

Laughlin is excited about re-election and being in the race for the second time.

“I’m very excited to be campaigning again. I enjoyed it back in 2016 and like I said it’s a lot but I really like campaigning and i’m looking forward to it,” Senator Laughlin said.

Laughlin says that even though progress has been made already, there’s more he wishes to do in the region and the state.