Senator Dan Laughlin opposes natural gas ban proposed by New York governor

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A push to ban natural gas hook-ups in New York State is being criticized by State Senator Dan Laughlin.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is calling for an end to the use of natural gas in new buildings.

It’s part of a plan to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from new construction by 2027.

The idea however is being blasted by Senator Laughlin.

The Republican from Millcreek is concerned because Pennsylvania is one of the largest producers of natural gas.

Laughlin said that Hochul’s plan is “complete folly” since a third of the electric grid is still coal powered.

“To ban natural gas to heat your homes and businesses in an entire state means certainly a third will be powered by coal and that’s more harmful to the environment. It’s a fools errand,” said PA Senator Dan Laughlin, (R), 49th District.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Senator Laughlin said that the push to limit natural gas use has also been talked about in the Pennsylvania State Senate.