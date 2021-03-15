Senator Dan Laughlin prepares to introduce legislation to increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage

Republican State Senator Dan Laughlin is preparing to introduce legislation to increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

The state’s minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour. Laughlin is hoping to raise it to $10 an hour.

The senator said after hearing his constituent’s concerns, it’s time to address the issue.

“The part of the minimum wage discussion that doesn’t get discussed very often is what it would do to the senior citizens who are in a fixed income. Typically what you see is an increase on anything. The increase to their checks are always lagging behind several years. We have to be mindful of that as well,” said Dan Laughlin, (R), 49th District.

The senator’s bill would also increase the tipped wage to 50% of the minimum wage raising it from $2.83 to $5 per hour.