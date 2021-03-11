State Senator Dan Laughlin proposes minimum wage increase

State Senator Dan Laughlin is preparing to introduce litigation to increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $10 an hour, according to a news release on Thursday afternoon.

Senator Laughlin’s bill would also increase the tipped wage of 50% of the minimum wage, raising it from $2.83 to $5 an hour.

“I have heard from my constituents and have listened to both sides of the political aisle. It is definitely time that we address the issue and I believe my bill is the most responsible way to approach it.” Sen. Laughlin said. “My legislation increases Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $10 and – based on inflation – would provide for regular increases as appropriate.”

Sen. Laughlin said until 1996, increases in the tipped wage corresponded with increases in the minimum wage.

“Since that time, Pennsylvania’s tipped wage has remained $2.83 per hour,” Sen. Laughlin said. “Today, the value of the tipped wage has depreciated to 39% of the minimum wage. My bill would make it more equitable.”