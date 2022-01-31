Senator Dan Laughlin pushes to keep cocktails-to-go permanent option for bars and restaurants

One local senator is pushing to introduce a bill to keep cocktails-to-go a permanent option for bars and restaurants.

In the early stages of the pandemic, under Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID emergency Declaration, bars and restaurants could temporarily sell cocktails-to-go which gave them a new source of revenue.

Senator Dan Laughlin said that he hopes this bill could jump start recovery for the restaurant industry in Pennsylvania, but there has been some push back as it will increase the number of drinking and driving incidents.

“You’re gonna drink and drive you’re probably going to do it no matter what, no matter how you get your alcohol. I would encourage people not to do that obviously, but you know if you have a passenger you want to pick up some drinks to go to take home I don’t see anything wrong with that,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R), District 49.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Senator Laughlin said that this legislation will help restaurants and businesses who are struggling from the pandemic.