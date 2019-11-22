Senator Dan Laughlin sounding off on proposed community college

Pennsylvania Senator Dan Laughlin is sounding off on Erie County officials’ efforts to establish a stand-alone community college. This coming as the community college public hearing is set for March.

State Senator Dan Laughlin is joining the conversation about Erie County’s community college application. He says he would be on board with bringing a community college to Erie County if it did not pose a financial budget to taxpayer.

“I’ve hard loud and clear from most of the people who have contacted my office, they don’t want to pay for it.” Laughlin said.

Senator Laughlin says the best compromise that would create a more educational opportunities for Erie County residents and save money is to partner with the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

“I still think we can make that work, especially since the NPRC was willing to do a campus-based version right here.” Laughlin continued.

Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson says the county does have a financial plan for the community college that wouldn’t put too much burden on taxpayers.

“That plan is supported throughout Erie County by the philanthropic community through using gaming revenue funds.” Anderson said.

As far as Senator Laughlin’s succession to partner with NPRC, Anderson says NPRC officials were the ones who took the deal off the table.

“NPRC is the ones that said that their mission and our mission did not match.” Anderson said.

One thing that Anderson and Senator Laughlin agree on is they hope Erie County residents show up to the public hearing on March 18th to voice their opinions on the community college. That hearing will be at 10:00am at the Blasco Library’s Hirt Auditorium.