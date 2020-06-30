Senator Dan Laughlin’s Bill to improve daycare fire safety precautions sent to governor

Senator Dan Laughlin (R-49) introduced a bill to protect children in state-regulated daycare facilities. The bill received final legislative approval and was sent to Governor Wolf for enactment into law.

The bill was introduced by Laughlin in response to a tragic 2019 fire in Erie, PA that claimed the lives of five young children at a home daycare.

Senate Bill 934 amends the Human Services Code to require family daycare homes to have a smoke detector on each floor and in the basement, a portable fire extinguisher, and to meet occupancy and licensing requirements.

The bill also requires that as part of the Human Services Department’s inspection process that daycare center operators must provide a written affirmation stating that the center or home maintains a written emergency plan, fire drill log and posted evacuation routes.