Senator John McCain Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 08:46 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 08:46 PM EDT

Senator John McCain, who served the united states in both the military and in congress, has died.

His family announcing that he passed away Saturday afternoon at his Arizona home after a long battle with cancer.

Senator McCain was 81 years old 

