Senator John McCain's funeral plans announced Video

Two days after Senator John McCain died at the age of 81, his family is releasing details about his funeral plans.

The US Senate, back in session, missing and honoring one of its senior members who dedicated his life to serving our country.

"You can't replace a man like that," says Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "Everyone looked up to him. Everyone respected him."

John McCain lost his battle with brain cancer Saturday, leaving a letter; he asked his former campaign manager to share. Rick Davis says John's final words were "I lived and died a proud American".

Davis revealing more details about plans to honor the six-term Senator. McCain will lie at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday. Davis says, "It'll be on his 82nd birthday".

On Thursday, in Phoenix, a memorial service where McCain's close friend, former Vice President Joe Biden, is expected to deliver a eulogy.

McCain's body will then travel to Washington and lie in state at the US Capitol Rotunda on Friday. And, after stopping at the Vietnam War Memorial Saturday, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will deliver tributes to the two-time presidential candidate at the National Cathedral before he is laid to rest at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis on Sunday.

Today, a moment of silence on the stock market floor and remembrances across the globe, including in Vietnam, where McCain spent 5.5 years as a prisoner of war.

Daniel Kritenbrink, US Ambassador to Vietnam, says, "He was a warrior, he was also a peacemaker".

Back in Washington, the American flag at the Capitol at half-staff, but at the White House, the flag already returned to its regular position (then lowered again around 4pm). One of more than half-a-dozen times President Trump ignored requests to comment on McCain's death and legacy. Rick Davis confirmed today, the president is not expected to attend any of this week's memorial events.

--MARCI GONZALEZ