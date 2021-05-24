Senator Laughlin calls for drug makers to reveal the cost of making drugs

State Senator Dan Laughlin is part of a movement to make drug companies tell patients what it cost to make prescription drugs.

Laughlin and other lawmakers responded to complaints that many patients have to cut pills in half or not got refills at all due to rising costs.

Laughlin used a zoom news conference to say more has to be done to control costs and bring transparency to the process.

“National spending for medications is 12 and a half times as much as our state budget. There is little to no public information regarding the actual cost to produce these drugs,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, R, PA Senate-Erie.

This is the second legislative session where this bill is being tried. It failed to get enough support last year.