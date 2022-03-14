Local state Senator Dan Laughlin is behind an idea to make to-go drinks legal again across Pennsylvania. The idea is to help businesses who are still struggling from COVID-related debt.

Things are looking up these days at area bars and restaurants, but looks can be deceiving.

The harsh restrictions on hours and seating capacity during the height of the pandemic often created more debt than profit. These shortfalls could take a month of Saint Patrick’s Day to offset.

Owners at area bars and restaurants are hoping that Saint Patrick’s Day is going to bring big business, but what about after the holiday?

Senator Laughlin said that he has a piece of legislation that might just help.

The law would bring back a practice permanently that disappeared when the COVID-19 emergency declarations ended.

Those with liquor licenses were once again allowed to sell drinks to-go.

“Quite frankly when it was going on during the shutdown it seems to make a lot of sense for the take out industry especially,” said Dan Laughlin, (R), PA Senate.

This is an idea that has the support of bars and restaurants in the Erie community.

“I think anyone that supports business is a great idea, and Red Letter is in support of giving customers good, healthy, responsible options,” said Rachael Goddard, General Manager of Molly Brannigan’s.

Now the question remains, will Harrisburg lawmakers agree with this idea?