Senator Laughlin endorses Pa. businessman for governor after dropping out of race

Senator Dan Laughlin has announced his endorsement for Pennsylvania Governor.

Senator Laughlin confirmed he will not be running for Pennsylvania Governor, but will be endorsing businessman Dave White.

White, from Eastern Pa., has never ran a statewide campaign. However, Laughlin says he plans to step in and help advance his efforts.

I was proud to accept the endorsement of @senatorlaughlin today in Erie. Dan is a great advocate for Erie, and I’m happy to have him on our team. Thank you Team Hardinger Transportation and Warehouse for hosting us! #PaGov pic.twitter.com/n11KUCY1JK — Dave White for Governor (@davewhiteforgov) December 7, 2021

White says he hopes to use his experience as a businessman to create jobs across Pa.

“We cannot keep electing the same people that have been elected year after year after year and expect different results. We need someone with a business background, someone that has not been elected to statewide office, someone that will take a new perspective to Harrisburg,” said Dave White, candidate for Pa. governor.

White also says with the support of Senator Laughlin he hopes to win over the people of Erie.

