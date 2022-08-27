Republican Senator Dan Laughlin has filed a defemination lawsuit over comments published by the Erie Reader and contributing editor Jim Wertz.

Laughlin claims comments made by Wertz in an editorial were false.

Laughlin believes that the article infers that his signing of a Friend of the Court Brief amounted to criminal conduct damaging the senator’s reputation.

The senator is seeking more than one million dollars in damages from both the Reader and Wertz.

