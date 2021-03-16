Senator Laughlin proposes increasing Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $10 an hour

Republican State Senator Dan Laughlin is preparing to introduce legislation to increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

The state’s minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour. Senator Laughlin is hoping to raise it to $10 an hour.

The senator says after hearing his constituent’s concerns it is time to address the issue.

“The part of the minimum wage discussion that doesn’t get discussed very often is what it will do to our senior citizens, and those on a fixed income. Because typically if you see increases to anything, increases to their checks are always lagging behind by several years. We have to be mindful of that as well,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, 49th District.

The state senator’s bill would also increase the tipped wage to 50 percent of the minimum wage, raising it from $2.83 to $5 per hour.