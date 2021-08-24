Senator Toomey in town touring downtown Erie renovations

U.S. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey is in Erie, talking jobs and downtown redevelopment.

Toomey is currently attending a roundtable discussion at the Manufacturer & Business Association, allowing local business owners to tell him what Washington can do to help the business climate in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Later, he will be downtown to tour some of the renovations around the Perry Square and State Street area of the city.

Later, he will be downtown to tour some of the renovations around the Perry Square and State Street area of the city.

