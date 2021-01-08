Senators Casey, Toomey accepting applications for U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal

Senators Casey and Toomey are accepting applications for U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) are accepting applications from persons interested in being considered for a presidential appointment to the position of U.S. Attorney or U.S. Marshal in the Eastern, Middle or Western District of Pennsylvania.

“U.S. Attorneys are the chief federal law enforcement officers across our Nation, and the U.S. Marshals Service is the Nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency,” Senators Casey and Toomey said. “Together, they are vital not only for protecting public safety in our local communities, but for enforcing and protecting our federal civil rights. We are pleased to continue our bipartisan work to ensure that the most capable, knowledgeable, and ethical candidates will hold these important positions and uphold the Constitutional rights of all Pennsylvanians.”

To be considered for U.S. Attorney or U.S. Marshal in the Eastern, Middle or Western District of Pennsylvania you can visit the following link to fill out and submit an online application: https://www.casey.senate.gov/usattorney-and-usmarshal. The deadline for submitting a completed application is Monday, Feb. 8, 2020.

For questions regarding the application process, email: judiciary@casey.senate.gov.