(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Crawford County Veteran Services announced they’re holding a send-off celebration on New Year’s Eve for the 300 National Guardsmen deploying to Africa.

The send-off for the members of the Cambridge Springs-based 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard will be held at the Cambridge Springs Amory located at 22992 Center Street in Cambridge Springs on Sunday, Dec. 31 at noon.

Attendees are asked to arrive at 12 p.m. with signs and flags with the members of the 112th Infantry departing at 1 P.M.

The soldiers have spent the last few weeks training and will be departing for a nine-month deployment in the Horn of Africa.

They are part of 1,000 members of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team being deployed to this region who will be working alongside the U.S. Africa Command, NATO and other international partners doing force protection and crisis response in the region.