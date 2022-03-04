Local students are lending a helping hand for their school project by starting a donation drive for Ukrainians in need.

The class is sending medical supplies and other goods to a teacher in Poland who they have worked with previously. Once the supplies arrive in Poland, they will be taken over the border into Ukraine.

For the students, this donation drive is more than just another school project.

“Something like this is not going to happen again in my lifetime most likely, and I want to make a difference now instead of later,” said Zac Shumac, junior, Seneca High School.

“Bandages, tourniquets, anything medical that’s lightweight, batteries,” said Aidan Harencame, junior, Seneca High School.

“I think it’s really important to attribute to a positive side of it, and make sure that I can help all I can, and that we can do all we can rather than just doing nothing,” said Abby Napierski, senior, Seneca High School.

Click here to view the amazon wish list the students have created.