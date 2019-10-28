Senior FAFSA Week taking place to help high school seniors apply for financial aid

Erie’s Public Schools (EPS) has announced that GO College, in partnership with EPS and PHEAA, will host the 6th Annual Senior FAFSA Week this week.

From Monday, October 28th through Wednesday, October 30th, both EPS high schools, several community centers, and the Erie County Library will be open to help students in their senior year to help them apply for a FAFSA as they prepare for college.

As part of the initiative, students and their families will have access to translators, IT support, and professional guidance from financial aid experts to help them complete the FAFSA process, all at no cost.

Monday, October 28

4 to 5 p.m. – Multicultural Community Resource Center (information session only, translators available) at 554 East 10th Street

6 to 8 p.m. – Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy at 2825 State Street

Tuesday, October 29

4 to 7 p.m. — E.F. Smith Quality of Life Learning Center at 2046 East 19th Street

5 to 7:30 p.m. — (In partnership with the JFK Center) Erie County Public Library, Blasco Computer Lab at 160 East Front Street

Wednesday, October 30

4 to 7:30 p.m. — Erie High School (translators available) at 3325 Cherry Street

6 to 7:30 p.m. — John E. Horan Garden Apartments Community Center at 730 Tacoma Road

For more details and a list of what to bring to the event, you can visit www.eriesd.org/fafsa.