Senior Health Expo 2020 to be held as a drive-thru event

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro will modify his 8th annual Senior Fair by hosting it as drive-thru event.

Yoselin Person was live from the control room to tell us what this event will offer.

The Senior Fair will be held differently this year because of the pandemic. The Senior Fair Drive-Thru will enable seniors and their caregivers to gain access to free flu shots. This free event will also provide valuable information on state programs and services.

Typically, the fair will have around 600 people attending, but Rep. Bizzarro is still making it happen, safely.

The focus of this fair is to also provide resources for older adults from health, nutrition and fitness to housing, home care, transportation and financial services. There will also be free refreshments and prizes.

Of course, Rep. Bizzarro’s plan is to keep everyone safe, so wearing a mask is also required.

“We have to do it this way because of the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place and we want to keep people safe. So, all of the normal goodies that people get at the fair are going to be there. We’ll have them in a bag and we’ll also provide state related material so folks know what they’re entitled to and know what else is out there during this pandemic,” said Ryan Bizzarro, D, Pennsylvania State Representative.

The 8th annual Senior Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, September 21st.