Senior Judge weighing decision on whether Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott Erie Bayfront’s revenues should be taxed

Senior Judge John Bozza is weighing a decision that could have a long term impact for two of Erie’s Bayfront hotels.

He is weighing a challenge from the City and the Erie School District that at least some of the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel and the Courtyard by Marriott Erie Bayfront’s revenues should be taxed.

The Erie County Board of Assessment has ruled that state law requires that hotels serving Convention Centers be tax exempt.

The city and school district maintain that 65 percent of customers using those hotels aren’t there for Convention Center business and that those rooms should be taxed like any other hotel.

The judge has told the attorneys to look for his decision by the end of this week.