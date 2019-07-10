Seniors can now ride bus in PA for free

Senior residents of Erie can now obtain passes to ride any EMTA bus for free.

In a joint news conference, State Representative Bob Merski, and the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority announced a new program that allows seniors to obtain free bus passes.

Merski said helping residents with essential services such as transportation is one of his office’s key functions.

“One of our most important jobs here in Erie is to help make life easier for residents, and particularly those who may be facing mobility issues or other challenges.”

“That’s why I’m so excited that our office is now offering the free Senior Identification cards that allow eligible residents to enjoy EMTA’s free Senior Ride Program,” said Merski.

Seniors coming to apply for a bus pass must bring proof of age, such as a valid drivers licence, birth certificate, armed forces discharge or separation papers, passport or naturalization papers, PACE card, statement of age verification issued by Social Security Office, baptismal certificate, PennDOT non-driver’s license, veteran’s universal access card, or a residential alien card.

Passes may be used on any public bus route in the commonwealth. For more information about EMTA’s Senior Ride Program visit www.ride-the-e.com/fixed-route.

Seniors must go to Merski’s district office to obtain their passes. His office is located at 3901 Liberty Street, Erie PA 16509.