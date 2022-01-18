Seniors possibly able to keep more of their social security cash thanks to federal program taking less

Seniors may be able to keep more of their Social Security cash on hand thanks to another federal program taking less of it.

The Health and Human Services Department is reassessing this year’s hike of the standard Part B premium of medicare.

That means not as much cash is likely to be deducted from seniors on Social Security who have their Part B premiums deducted from their benefits directly.

Costs for a medication need for Alzheimer’s were cut in half and hikes were helping that cost.

That leaves more money for seniors covering their living costs.