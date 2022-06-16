Mature drivers got an opportunity to cut their insurance premiums by participating in an educational session on safe driving Thursday.

The PennDOT approved event let those aged 55 and older save five percent on annual car insurance rates.

As drivers mature, reflexes tend to decrease, making courses like this all the more important. AAA and AARP also host sessions like this.

“It’s important to have them get this information so that they can be safer on the road, everybody else can be safer, and also to make them aware that even though they are changing they still have to drive for the other people on the road,” said Brad Allen, instructor. “Just because they’re a safe driver doesn’t mean they don’t have to drive for everybody else.”

To keep that rate, they need to retake the course once every three years.