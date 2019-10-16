Sentencing for man charged with felony assault from March 2019 shooting taking place today

A man convicted of a shooting that sent another man to the hospital is expected to be sentenced in court today.

29-year-old Desmond Carr is charged with felony assault for firing a shot that struck another man in the leg. That incident happened in March 2019.

The victim was washing his car when Carr reportedly pulled up in another vehicle. Carr, who allegedly knew the victim, got into the victims car.

After an argument started, Carr allegedly shot the victim in the leg. The victim then drove himself to the hospital where police seized the vehicle for evidence.

Carr was found a short time later and surrendered without incident.