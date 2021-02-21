Sentencing hearing postponed until May for former Erie City Council president Sonya Arrington

Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington’s sentence hearing has been pushed back.

According to a court order filed on Friday, her sentencing hearing has now been moved to May 24th.

She was scheduled to be sentenced on federal fraud charges this Tuesday.

There was no immediate information as to why the change was made.

Arrington is accused of stealing money from her non-profit organization to pay bills, go to Disney World, and feeding her gambling habit. She has already pleaded guilty to fraud.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of at least two years and three months in prison, but Arrington’s defense attorney is making a case for probation or house arrest.